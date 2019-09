THE Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) presented a safari themed concert featuring Alasdair Malloy at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas on Sept 14.

Themed Alasdair Malloy’s Symphonic Safari, the programme was presented via a symphonic repertoire which included Anderson’s The Waltzing Cat, Gershwin’s Walking the Dog, Strauss’ The Dragonfly and The Cuckoo Polka, Saint-Saens’ The Elephant, Elgar’s The Wild Bears, Scott’s The Penguin and Rimsky-Korsakov’s famed Flight of the Bumble Bee.

Led by English conductor Michael Seal, the MPO dazzled children from 20 primary and secondary schools, and music schools from around the Klang Valley, Seremban and Pahang. Among the guests on that day were 50 students from Sekolah Henry Gurney, Telok Mas, Malacca, who are currently taking music lessons.

Malloy is a regular guest with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony, Opera North, Dublin’s RTE Orchestra and London Mozart Players. A glass harmonic specialist, he has showcased his amazing talent in the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Amsterdam and Monte Carlo.

The recent concert, is a part of the MPO’s continuous efforts in cultivating an interest in music among students.

For more information on the MPO’s upcoming education and outreach activities, please contact Shireen Jasin at 03-23319176 or email encounter@mpo.com.my.