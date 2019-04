A TOTAL of 314 lucky shoppers walked away with prizes worth more than RM180,000 at the “MR.D.I.Y. X P&G Shop & Win Contest”.

The grand prize winner walked away with a Honda City 1.5L S, while the second prize was three units of the iPhone XS Max (64G) phones and 10 units of the Dyson Cyclone V10 Fluffy vacuum for the third prize and 300 cash vouchers worth RM200 each were given out to consolation prize winners.

The winners of the contest were announced on MR.D.I.Y.’s Facebook page on Mar 19, 2019, where Hafilliana Medah won the grand prize, while Mohd Hafizi Idris, Siti Khalilah Khider and Liza Khalid won the second prize.

Fourteen of the winners attended a prize-giving ceremony and celebration with MR.D.I.Y. and P&G representatives at the Honda Showroom in Kajang on Mar 22, 2019.

MR.D.I.Y. marketing vice president Andy Chin said the retailer was pleased to collaborate with P&G to organise the second MR.D.I.Y. X P&G Shop and Win contest.

“We strive to find new ways to make the shopping experience at MR.D.I.Y. an exciting one.

“This is the second time we are teaming up with P&G to bring our customers a great Shop & Win contest, which gives them a chance to win great prizes at a minimum spend of only RM30!”

Opened for MR.D.I.Y. customers from all over the nation, the contest required customers to make a minimum purchase of RM30 in a single receipt for P&G products, to qualify for participation.