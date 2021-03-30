MR D.I.Y. debuts store-in-store concept at 700th store

On March 26, leading Malaysian home improvement retailer MR D.I.Y. launched its 700th MR. D.I.Y. store with a brand new concept, featuring a MR. TOY store within the same premises. MR. TOY is the second of three brands within the MR. D.I.Y. Group’s stable of brands; the other being dollar-store chain, MR DOLLAR. Located in NU Sentral, the store-in-store concept promises to take the customer shopping experience to new heights.

To mark the 700th store milestone and the introduction of this new concept, MR. D.I.Y. also launched a nationwide promotion on its selected house brands and best selling products. MR. D.I.Y. is slashing prices of these goods by up to 50% from now until April 4. This includes hefty discounts on products such as household, hardware, electrical, stationery, sports, toys, and car accessories.

MR D.I.Y. Group Vice President of Marketing, Andy Chin said, “This store-in-store concept brings the breadth and depth of MR. D.I.Y. together with the fun and excitement of MR. TOY in one shopping environment. The MR D.I.Y. Group launched MR. TOY in 2019 to capitalise on growing demand for value-for-money toys. Market trends show that value-conscious parents are buying more toys in the course of the year but prefer to pay less for each purchase. This shift in consumer behaviour, coupled with the under-served suburban markets where larger big-name toy stores are not represented, provide a solid growth opportunity for MR. TOY. We are confident Malaysians will love this store-in-store concept!”

He added, “We wouldn’t have reached this 700th store milestone without the support of Malaysians, who have embraced the value offering of MR. D.I.Y. and made it the success it is today. It is therefore our responsibility to find new and interesting ways to keep their shopping experience exciting. To ensure our loyal shoppers across the country celebrate this milestone with us, we have also introduced half-price promotions on our house brands and best-selling products. It’s our way of making our promise of “Always Low Prices” extra rewarding.“

For more information, visit MR. D.I.Y.’s website, www.mrdiy.com; e-commerce platform, www.mrdiy.com.my; and social media – Facebook and Instagram @MR DIY for the latest updates.