IN response to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) call for various parties to help address the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks for healthcare frontliners recently, home improvement retailer MR. D.I.Y. is pledging a contribution of 1,000 PPE suits and 10,000 face shields worth RM150,000.

A sample of the PPE was presented by MR. D.I.Y. group chairman Datuk Azlam Shah Alias to Malaysia’s Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in Putrajaya on Thursday.

The home improvement retailer will also utilise its logistics teams and fleets to deliver the PPE to the hospitals in need this week.