MR. D.I.Y. has over 1,000 job openings for Malaysians nationwide

WANT to be part of a dynamic and growing team? Malaysian enterprise, MR. D.I.Y., is offering more than 1,000 jobs for Malaysian citizens across the country to meet the rising demand for relevant expertise at stores nationwide and its headquarters in Selangor.

With over 600 stores, there are job vacancies throughout the country for Malaysian citizens with relevant skill sets. At MR. D.I.Y stores in West and East Malaysia, there are a large number of job openings for all levels from supervisory to in-house promoters. To qualify, candidates must be 18 years old and above and in possession of a Degree and/or Diploma (for supervisory level positions and onwards) or a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia certificate (for cashier and promoter positions). In addition, there are also numerous openings at the senior and middle management, executive and officer and fresh graduate levels in various departments at the retailer’s headquarters.

As an equal opportunity employer, the retailer highly encourages individuals with disabilities to apply. MR. D.I.Y. offers attractive benefits including medical coverage, staff discounts, annual increments and bonus, company trips, as well as opportunities for career growth and advancement. The retailer’s recruitment campaign began on 1 June and will run for three months.

MR. D.I.Y. managing director, Adrian Ong, says: “The Covid-19 pandemic has put us in an unprecedented situation where we are simultaneously battling health and economic issues. As a fast-growing retailer of essential and home improvement products, MR. D.I.Y. has been able to maintain and grow our workforce, to support our Malaysian economy. We are pleased to be in a position to attract jobseekers looking for an opportunity to build an exciting long-term career and to also welcome bright, enthusiastic and hardworking individuals to join our growing team at our headquarters or at our stores nationwide.”

To find out more about the requirements of the available job openings and to send in your application, please visit MR. D.I.Y.’s website, www.mrdiy.com/career. For more information on MR. D.I.Y., please visit its social media accounts – Facebook @mrdiy2u; Instagram @mrdiy2u; and LinkedIn MR DIY Malaysia.