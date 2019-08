IN conjunction with the nation’s 62nd Independence Day, MR.D.I.Y. has launched the “Promosi Poket Selamat 5” campaign, which takes place throughout the entire month of August.

From Aug 1 to 31, customers can head over to any MR.D.I.Y. store or visit www.mrdiy.com.my, to enjoy up to 30 per cent savings on 40 high-demand products across eight categories - hardware, household, electrical, car accessories, furnishing, stationery & sports, toys, computer and mobile phone accessories.

Among the products on discount are household essentials such as water bottles, twist mops and bath towels, home enhancement necessities including four-tier shoe racks, cushions and queen-sized bed sheets. Other popular items on discount are headlights and badminton rackets, among others.

MR.D.I.Y. marketing vice president Andy Chin said this is the fifth time the retailer is running the campaign.

“The products selected for the Promosi Poket Selamat campaign were chosen based on their high value and quality. Most of them are also the best-selling products preferred by the majority of MR.D.I.Y. customers across Malaysia, ” he said.

The home improvement retailer serves more than seven million customers monthly at their stores across Malaysia and online at www.mrdiy.com.my.