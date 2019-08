MR.D.I.Y. Group (M) Sdn Bhd (MR.D.I.Y.) is offering its customers 1,000 free durians!

This is MR.D.I.Y.’s first Durian Day in conjunction with the grand opening of its 532nd store at Pandan Jaya, Cheras.

All customers need to do is visit the MR.D.I.Y. Pandan Jaya store and make a purchase of RM30 and above of any product in a single receipt from Aug 17 to 18.

In holding this event, MR.D.I.Y. is not only celebrating its loyal customers but also boosting the economy of local durian suppliers. This “King of Fruits” day is also part of MR.D.I.Y.’s initiative to promote its ongoing nationwide Promosi Poket Selamat 5 campaign, where MR.D.I.Y.’s best-selling products are on discount for up to 30% until Aug 31.

MR.D.I.Y.’s Marketing vice president Andy Chin said this is the first time MR.D.I.Y. is organising such an exciting event for a store’s opening.

“The durian season is a good opportunity to celebrate our 532nd store with our customers by giving away 1,000 free durians over these two days, as we are truly dedicated to serving them with good quality products at the lowest prices.

“We are also showing our support to the local durian suppliers and similarly, showing our support to local brands that are available at MR.D.I.Y. stores nationwide and on our online store, www.mrdiy.com.my for our upcoming Proudly Made in Malaysia campaign in September.