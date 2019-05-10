MR.D.I.Y. offers huge savings for the upcoming festive season

MR.D.I.Y. will be slashing prices for more than 300 products with discounts of up to 20% via its Official Store and during Shopee’s Shocking Sale.

The retailer will also be giving away free Raya green packets to all its customers who purchase products worth at least RM30 at selected MR.D.I.Y. stores in Malaysia, while stocks last.

Customers who redeem a total of RM300,000 in discount vouchers will enjoy additional savings when spending on the MR.D.I.Y. Official Store on Shopee. They are entitled to a RM6 discount with a minimum spend of RM55; RM10 discount with a minimum spend of RM75; and RM15 discount with a minimum spend of RM100 — by applying the respective voucher codes upon checkout.

May 11, May 23 and June 1, 2019, are also “special days” when customers can redeem Upsized Discount Vouchers. With a total of up to RM400,000 vouchers up for grabs, Malaysians can enjoy a further RM8 discount with a minimum spend of RM55; RM12 discount with a minimum spend of RM75; and RM20 discount with a minimum spend of RM100.

The special D-DAY on May 23 will see MR.D.I.Y. giving away a premium plastic jug worth RM15 for customers who purchase at least RM60 on its Official Store on Shopee. Free Shipping will also be applicable with a minimum spend of RM20 (as opposed to the usual RM40).

Shoppers can also exchange their Shopee Coins with MR.D.I.Y. shopping vouchers worth RM9 with a minimum spend of RM55.

For more information regarding this Raya promotion, please visit MR.D.I.Y.’s Shopee page: https://shopee.com.my/mrdiy2u