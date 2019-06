HOMEGROWN retailer MR.D.I.Y. has opened its 500th store at the 1Utama Shopping Centre. The new outlet is also its largest flagship concept-store to date.

MR.D.I.Y. held a grand opening ceremony to mark the opening of the 18,000 square feet outlet on June 20, 2019.

MR.D.I.Y. marketing vice president Andy Chin said the retailer has come a long way since the opening of its first store at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in 2005, adding that MR. D.I.Y. stores nationwide currently serve an average of 7 million customers monthly.

“We have the widest range of products with more than 14,000 types of product categories such as hardware, household, electrical, car accessories, furnishings, stationery, toys, gifts, computer and mobile accessories, jewellery and cosmetics.

“Not only that, our products are the ‘lowest’ price guaranteed and we offer customers value for money — aligned with our company’s motto: ‘Always Low Prices’,” added Chin.

He added that the retailer also made history in October 2018 when they won the World Branding Awards, at Kensington Palace, London.

In conjunction with the opening of the new outlet, MR.D.I.Y. launched a promotion with participating brands - Pantene, Dynamo, OralB, Febreze, Energizer, Scotch-Brite, Lava, LWD, Glade, Jape, Felton, Waxco, Kleenso, Shieldtox, Mr Muscle, Premier, Downy and Darlie with discounts of up to 50% from June 20 to July 20 this year.

MR.D.I.Y. is also collaborating with Touch ’n Go for an exclusive campaign, where customers will get a RM5 rebate when they spend RM30 and pay with Touch ’n Go’s eWallet.

The retailer also held a series of special opening promotions and activities from June 20 to June 23, such as the“1 Ringgit” deal, free umbrellas with every purchase of RM30 and above, free face painting, Infinity Speed Challenge, free flow of popcorn and cotton candy and magic performances.

Also present during the grand opening were MR.D.I.Y Group (M) Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Azlam Shah Alias, its managing director Adrian Ong along with MR.D.I.Y. independent director and the CEO of Creador Brahmal Vasudevan.

Azlam said the company opened 500 MR.D.I.Y. stores in 15 years, adding that this feat was extraordinary in terms of expansion.