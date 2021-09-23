$!MR DIY receives 3 investor relations awards one year post-listing

Homegrown retailer MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (“MR D.I.Y.”), received three awards at the Alpha SEA 11th Institutional Investor Corporate Awards 2021 last week, just one year after its listing on Bursa Malaysia.

The company was named the recipient of the “Most Organised Investor Relations” and “Best Senior Management IR Support” awards, while its Senior Vice President of Finance, Lim Chen Hwee, was named the “Best CFO in Malaysia”.

Adrian Ong, Chief Executive Officer, MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad described the recognition as an honour, placing MR DIY as it did amongst the top public-listed companies in the region.

“These awards are the result of the collective effort of a dedicated and passionate team, who have gone to great lengths to regularly communicate comprehensive, clear, timely and relevant information to our key stakeholders, despite the challenges of doing many of these briefings virtually through the pandemic. I am extremely proud of all of them and thank them for their efforts,” said Ong.

“I’d also like to thank the investment community for this vote of confidence, which comes just one year after we listed on Bursa Malaysia in October 2020. It is indeed gratifying to be recognised by all of you,” he added.