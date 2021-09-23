$!MR DIY receives 3 investor relations awards one year post-listing

Homegrown retailer MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (“MR D.I.Y.”), received three awards at the Alpha SEA 11th Institutional Investor Corporate Awards 2021 last week, just one year after its listing on Bursa Malaysia.
The company was named the recipient of the “Most Organised Investor Relations” and “Best Senior Management IR Support” awards, while its Senior Vice President of Finance, Lim Chen Hwee, was named the “Best CFO in Malaysia”.
Adrian Ong, Chief Executive Officer, MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad described the recognition as an honour, placing MR DIY as it did amongst the top public-listed companies in the region.
“These awards are the result of the collective effort of a dedicated and passionate team, who have gone to great lengths to regularly communicate comprehensive, clear, timely and relevant information to our key stakeholders, despite the challenges of doing many of these briefings virtually through the pandemic. I am extremely proud of all of them and thank them for their efforts,” said Ong.
“I’d also like to thank the investment community for this vote of confidence, which comes just one year after we listed on Bursa Malaysia in October 2020. It is indeed gratifying to be recognised by all of you,” he added.
The Alpha SEA 11th Institutional Investor Corporate Awards are based on the results of a perception-based poll which evaluates companies based on their performance in financial management, adherence to corporate governance, integrated reporting, corporate social responsibility, and investor relations.
Votes were gathered from 502 investors and analysts, who voted across various categories to decide which public-listed companies across Southeast Asia deserved to be recognised.
Moving forward, Ong said the company’s focus would be to continue delivering stakeholder value.
“We are aware that the long-term value of the Group will be defined by our ability to deliver affordable products in keeping with our motto of “Always Low Prices”, and to the widest market possible,” said Ong. “We want to do this by driving growth, and maintaining a focus on cost control and operational efficiency. Awards like these inspire us to continue to do so, ” he added.
MR DIY was recently named one of the four recipients of the inaugural Malaysia's Best Managed Companies Award 2021 by Deloitte Private in recognition of its outstanding organisational excellence.
