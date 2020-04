MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) has joined 48 laboratories running clinical tests for the Covid-19 infections nationwide.

Working hand in hand with trained medical and healthcare personnel at MSU’s Diagnostics and Research Laboratory are the university’s teams of researchers and experts of molecular biology, microbiology, biochemistry, pharmacokinetics, medicine, tissue culture, oncology, bioinformatics, nutrition, and public health, as well as occupational safety and health.

Prototypes are being jointly developed by MSU’s Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE), Faculty of Health and Life Sciences (FHLS), and School of Pharmacy (SPH), to assist Covid-19 detection and diagnosis via smart helmet and smart UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) technologies.

The targeted real-time-surveillance imaging capability of the smart helmet and smart drone uses an award-winning technology created by a team of researchers from MSU’s Centre of Cyber Security and Big Data (CCSBD).