IN its first ever inclusion in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR), Management and Science University (MSU) has gained a place among the top 541 to 550 globally ranked institutions of higher learning.

This global ranking positions the university among the fifty-one per cent (51%) of the one-thousand global universities ranked by QS in its 2020 edition. MSU is also the best newcomer university in Malaysia listed in WUR.

MSU did well through four indicators, namely faculty student ratio, ranked 314th; international students, ranked 333rd; international faculty, ranked 334th and employers reputation, ranked 399th.

Previously, the university has been ranked 271st in the QS Asia Ranking 2019, a top two per-cent grouping of the 11,900 universities in the region.

Through the five-star ratings under the QS World Rating System 2019, MSU receives five stars for Employability, Teaching, Facilities, Inclusiveness and Social Responsibility.

The university’s latest achievement is in tune with its effort at nurturing and empowering quality human capital through excellence in education and training.

MSU has gained various national and international accolades for its involvement in the regional higher education landscape, and with this latest ranking, is poised to strengthen its position as a university that is progressive and relevant in the decades to come.