Management and Science University (MSU) recently held its 26th Convocation Ceremony where 1,769 students graduated from 87 academic programmes. Forty eight students received their PhDs, 34 students received their Masters, 1,108 students received their Bachelor’s degrees, and 579 students received their diplomas.

MSU pro-chancellor Tan Sri Dr Wan Mohd Zahid Mohd Nordin, MSU president Prof Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid and MSU vice-chancellor Prof Tan Sri Dr Junainah Abd Hamid presented the graduation scrolls and special awards.

Forty seven top students also received special awards across five categories.

The Chancellor Gold Medal Award went to Bachelor of Education (Hon) – (TESL) graduate Aleaa Nur Insyirah Dr Haji Alias, who received a trophy, RM3,000 in cash and RM18,000 scholarship to pursue higher studies at MSU.

Receiving the President Award were Sruthi Susan George, a Bachelor in Investment Management (Hon) graduate and Hani Qistina Dayana Avelino S.Cavan @ Mohd Fadil, a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology graduate. They received a trophy, RM2,000 cash and RM15,000 scholarship to pursue for higher studies at MSU.

Student Representative Council (SRC) outgoing president Goh Wen Jian, who graduated with a Bachelor of Medical Sciences (Honours), received the Mohd Shukri Yajid Outstanding Award. He received a trophy, RM1,000 in cash and RM15,000 in scholarship.

Convocation festivities during the weeklong MSU Homecoming Fiesta were made even merrier with the opening of Starbucks on campus just a day before the first of the three-session graduation ceremony kicked off on Feb 22.