THE Management & Science University (MSU) has launched a new teaching hospital which is set to serve not only the medical students of its International Medical School (IMS), but also the general public.

With its tagline ‘Caring, Healing, Educating’, the 250-bed 14-level (MSU) Medical Centre (MSUMC) is equipped with six operating theatres, six labour rooms, five intensive-care units, four dental clinics, specialist clinics and day-care facilities, envisions a transformative future in healthcare through accessible, integrated medical services.

Themed ‘Engaging the Community’, the MSUMC opening day on Jan 25 had orphans and Orang Asli as special guests, collectively from Rumah Kasih Harmoni, Pusat Jagaan Baitul Hidayah, Rumah Siraman Kasih, Madrasah Anak Yatim & Tahfiz Quran Hashimiah, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumah Anak Yatim, Asnaf As-Solihin, Home of Hope Al-Khadeem, Pusat Jagaan Baitul Hidayah and the communities from Kampung Orang Asli Rasau Hilir and Kampung Orang Asli Desa Temuan, Bukit Lanjan.

The opening-day patients were treated to eye examinations, health screenings and talks, MRI and mammogram screenings, and CPR demonstrations.

Ten orphans and 12 Orang Asli received a pair of prescription glasses each from MSU President Prof Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, who launched the soft opening.

Mohd Shukri said community engagement is a reflection of MSU’s caring component, and MSU Medical Centre together with MSU International Medical School reflects the institution’s aspiration to help the community by complementing health care efforts locally and globally.

MSUMC is on a mission to provide a transformative patient experience within an eco-friendly environment that incorporates advances in medical technology, ethics, and social transformation initiatives; and to ensure collaborative, integrated services in managing health care services parallel with technological optimisation and innovation.

The medical centre is additionally expected to impact and improve medical services that are available to the local community, while increasing the potential of conducting research and development projects for the health sector.

Several of the facilities available at MSUMC include operating theatres, an intensive care unit, a specialist clinic, along with a clinical and non-clinical dental clinic among others.

The facilities covers a wide range of fields such as Internal Medicine, Obstetric and Gynaecology, Paediatric, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry, Urology, Endocoscopy, Otorhinolaryngology (ORL) Rehabilitation and Traditional Complimentary Medicine (TCM).