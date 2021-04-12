MSU’s 27th convocation ceremony

MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) recently awarded 914 diplomas, 955 bachelor’s degrees, and 90 postgraduate degrees at its 27th Convocation Ceremony held in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by Majlis Keselamatan Negara (MKN) and Health Ministry guidelines.

The scrolls for the seven-session ceremony were awarded by MSU President Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid. Also, in attendance were MSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Puan Sri Dr Junainah Abd Hamid and the university’s senior management team.

Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP) contributed the most number of graduates, with 693 graduates and the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE) presented the most number of programmes, with 21 programmes.

Three programmes presented their first batch of graduates: Diploma in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Islamic Finance (Hons) and Bachelor in Marketing with Psychology (Hons).

Five categories of special awards of excellence were presented to 54 recipients from among the graduating Class of 2021 across five categories.

The Chancellor Gold Medal Award went to Sharul Ikmal Mohd Sukkeri, Bachelor in International Business (Hons); who received a trophy, cash and a scholarship from Yayasan MSU for higher studies at MSU.

Receiving the President Award were Danish Haikal Asman, Bachelor in Creative Multimedia (Hons) and Mekhavathanie Maratha Pillai, Diploma in Accounting which comes with a trophy, cash and a scholarship from Yayasan MSU.

Whereas Bachelor of Medical Sciences (Hons) graduate Proveen Krishnan Eavi Krishanan received the Mohd Shukri Yajid Outstanding Award which comes with a trophy, cash and a scholarship from Yayasan MSU.

Thirty two students from the graduating Class of 2021 Best Students group received the Academic Award and 18 of them received the Industry Award. They received a trophy, cash, and a scholarship from Yayasan MSU.