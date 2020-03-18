TO FURTHER its industry collaborations and creative production initiatives with professional experts, Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) and HUG Pictures Sdn Bhd signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 10 at its Kuala Lumpur main campus.

The MoU, which outlines both organisations’ mutual cooperation in developing, producing and promoting motion pictures and other creative projects, was signed by TAR UC president Prof Ir Dr Lee Sze Wei and HUG Pictures’ founder and film director Mark Lee.

These industry and creative efforts cover the sharing of academic knowledge and best industry practices, aimed at providing practical exposure to students and educators, as well as fostering project-based partnerships and long-term relationships with one another.

“I am glad for the formalisation of today’s collaboration as our students will gain good exposure in the industry, guided by industry expert, HUG Pictures Sdn Bhd. The media industry is evolving at a rapid pace, and relevant industry exposure such as this will certainly enhance our students’ understanding of the demands and potential of the media industry,” said Sze Wei of this collaborative endeavour.

Following the collaboration, TAR UC Faculty of Communication & Creative Industries (FCCI) will recommend suitable students to be recruited as interns at HUG Pictures, which also offers job opportunities and potential careers to FCCI graduates.

In addition, HUG Pictures will be invited to present experiential talks, technical-knowledge sharing, industry seminars, hands-on training and forums, and will become a TAR UC career fair recruiter, which will benefit both educators, students and alumni.

Also present were FCCI Dean Dearna Kee June Chen and Hug Pictures Sdn Bhd co-founder and executive producer Dr Chin Kit Ling.