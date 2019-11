BANK NEGARA MALAYSIA (BNM) recently announced the establishment of Khidmat Nasihat Pembiayaan (MyKNP), a joint collaboration between BNM, the Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Berhad (CGC) and Agensi Kaunseling dan Pengurusan Kredit (AKPK).

MyKNP is a collective effort by the industry to enhance the financing ecosystem. It aims to improve financing applicants’ experience, including providing greater understanding of the factors affecting their financing application, and help improve their eligibility for future financing.

Applicants who have been unsuccessful in securing SME financing or home financing can contact MyKNP at CGC and AKPK respectively, and obtain free advisory services.

These services include getting clarification on the reasons their applications were rejected by financial institutions, as well as obtaining advice on how to improve their eligibility for obtaining financing in the future, and how to find out information on alternative financing (for SMEs) or alternative solutions (for homebuyers).

SMEs may contact CGC at 03-7880 0088 from Monday to Friday, from 8.30am-5.30pm, or email myknp@cgc.com.my or visit www.myknp.com.my.

Homebuyers may contact AKPK at myknp.akpk.org.my or call 03-2616 7799 from Monday to Friday, from 9am-5.30pm, or visit www.myknp.com.my.