“Since the Movement Control Order (MCO) began in March, I have been in close contact with many school teachers and parents. Many are now resorting to various applications such as Zoom and Skype to conduct their classes online. While these tools are great for live streaming, they lack the functions required for proper teaching and learning to take place. Education, sadly, has been crippled in our country,” he said.

Since the closure of schools due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) by the Malaysian government, Lim decided that it would be beneficial to begin the service for free to help supplement the current online education infrastructure.

“The platform’s development began in January 2019 and was initially developed for the purpose of connecting all teachers and students in the country regardless of their geographical location,” said Eddie Lim Yit Min, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Youth World Development Sdn Bhd.

Youth World Development Sdn Bhd has launched MyTuition an online tuition platform that offers a comprehensive learning management system enabling students from across the country to learn from a team of carefully selected teachers who are at the top of their respective disciplines.

Lim, who is also a former national taekwondo athlete and SEA Games gold medallist, has been engaging with the education sector as a trainer specialising in youth development and academic programmes in schools nationwide. He stresses that education is still a priority in child and youth development despite schools remaining closed as part of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Sharing his views on the technical side of the platform, Ng Keng Fai, Chief Technology Officer of Youth World Development said, “MyTuition’s aim is to transfer the classroom learning experience to the virtual space by integrating all the necessary functions for conducive teaching and learning to occur in a single platform, including LIVE streaming; course and material management; quiz management; digital whiteboard; and gamification features with leader boards and e-awards for top students.”

“We understand that some teachers who would be teaching on the platform may not be technologically savvy. With that in mind, MyTuition was developed to be user-friendly and intuitive to facilitate teaching,” Ng added.

MyTuition has also assembled a team of reputable teachers who have agreed to join them in this initiative to provide free classes. They include Bahasa Melayu teacher and author, Tan CL, Fulbright Scholar and Ivy League Columbia University alumnus Jarod Yong; and Global Teacher Prize Top 50 Finalist Yasmin Noorul Amin who has just been selected to be a teacher chaperone at the NASA Space Camp Exchange Programme in 2021.

“We believe that it is important for our students to keep up with their education even though public examinations have been cancelled or postponed. They still need to be prepared for the upcoming year and students who will be finishing secondary school need to brace themselves for tertiary education which would be different from school life.

“We want to ensure that nobody is left behind, and everyone still has an opportunity to excel academically despite disruption to their school year,” Lim said.

To enroll and gain access to these classes for free, students and teachers may visit www.mytuition.live and register for an account. For more information about MyTuition, you can visit their Facebook profile at www.facebook.com/mytuition.live