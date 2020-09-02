National river trails in new SDG MoU

MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) has entered into a new collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA), Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS).

The newly signed MoU encompasses research, development and innovation; hydrology and water resource; management of rivers and their corridors; consultation and advice; skills and training; as well as production and publication of high-impact journals.

The smart partnership shall be seeing MSU and JPS collaborating in various community engagement activities drawn to contribute towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). A pilot programme will be the building of a Sungai Damansara River Trail through combined effort by the faculties and schools of MSU.

The signing of the MoU, was witnessed by MSU president Professor Tan Sri Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid and KASA secretary general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang, the signatories were MSU senior vice-president for Endowment and Communication Datuk Rosli Yusof and JPS director general Datuk Nor Hisham Ghazali.

The guests of honour lists included KASA deputy secretary general for Water, Azizah Ariffin and JPS deputy director general for the Business Sector Datuk Mohd Azmi Ismail. The ceremomy was also attended by National Hydraulic Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM) director general Datuk Dr Md Nasir Md Noh.