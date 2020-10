NATURA recently celebrated its first anniversary in Malaysia by officially launching its flagship store in Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur. This is also Natura’s first store in Asia, and signals the beginning of Natura’s international roll out.

Besides the ribbon-cutting ceremony, an award recognition was also held to celebrate Natura’s beauty consultants who have achieved Gold level. The event was officiated by InNature Berhad managing director Datin Mina Cheah-Foong, and was witnessed by the Ambassador of Brazil, Ary Norton de Murat Quintella.

Since 1969, Natura has long been committed to using biodiversity ingredients in its products. The brand developed a deep knowledge about the science of nature to create formulations with natural Amazonian bioactives.

Natura works directly with over 30 local communities in the Amazon region, including more than 300 families, to help them develop sustainable business models that benefit the forest.