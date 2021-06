COFFEE lovers in Malaysia will have something to look forward to as Nescafe Ready-to-Drink brings all things Malaysian with the rebranding of its local coffee drinks to the Nescafe Kopitiam Series and the introduction of two new variants, the Nescafe Kopi-C, and Nesaafe Kopi Cham.

The new Nescafe Kopi Cham is a combination of tea and coffee, while Nescafe Kopi-C has a smoother blend of coffee and milk. These two flavours are recognised as popular coffee choices in the local coffee shops.