Nestle’s virtual walkathon is back!

Nestle Omega Plus has kicked off its annual month-long walkathon - Walk A Million Miles (WAMM) 2021 on Aug 21, 2021. in conjunction with World Heart Month.

Returning for the second year in the form of a virtual walkathon, Nestle Omega Plus is on a mission to relay the message of heart health across the nation, bringing heart health and issues affecting it, including high cholesterol, to the forefront.

High cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease, affects 8 million or 40% of adults in Malaysia.

With the worsening of the pandemic and social restrictions in place, it has become more difficult for Malaysians to stay active, leading to sedentary behaviour, low levels of physical activity, and eventually, negative long-term effects on health, especially heart health.

Hence, Malaysians need to start practicing proper care for their hearts to remain healthy and strong to navigate through these challenging times.

Despite the current conditions, Nestle encourages Malaysians to take charge of their heart health with simple exercises at home such as boosted walking, simple Tabatha and dance cardio, safely at the comfort of their homes.

Small yet crucial behavioural and lifestyle changes to daily routines can have positive health benefits in the long run.

Themes ‘Melangkah Bersama, Jantung Dijaga’, the event aims to clock one million miles, drawing pledges from Malaysians to take a step forward in combating high cholesterol and continue Malaysia’s journey towards a heart-healthy nation while helping raise funds for heart patients in need.

“It is extremely important, now, more than ever to increase awareness about healthy lifestyle practices. We introduced our first virtual Walk A Million Miles initiative in 2020 with very encouraging results and we achieved 1.1 million miles,” said Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, Juan Aranols.

“This year will be our second year running and we want to keep the movement strong, rallying Malaysians to get active and make heart health a daily routine. Our aim this year is to step up our efforts and rally even more Malaysians across the nation to join us in this journey,” he added.

Sharing the same vision of creating a heart-healthy nation, Nestle Omega Plus has been working closely with its health partners, Yayasan Jantung Malaysia (YJM) and Institut Jantung Negara Foundation (IJNF) for the past 21 years.

Upon achievement of one million miles collectively this World Heart Month, Nestle Omega Plus will donate RM100,000 to YJM and IJNF in support of heart patients in need.

“We have been greatly inspired by last year’s results as more than 16,000 Malaysians joined us on this journey, made a step-change towards a heart-healthy lifestyle and many kept the good habit beyond the one-month challenge. We hope to inspire more Malaysians to join us in this year’s Walk A Million Miles to walk for their heart health, for their loved ones and for a good cause,“ said Nestlé (Malaysia), Milks Business Unit, Business Executive Officer, Lam Pui Yuee.

The virtual walkathon will run throughout the entire month of September.

Interested participants can register via the BookDoc mobile application with a registration token of RM10 per entry. Achievers of 150,000 and 300,000 steps within the running period are entitled to win exclusive jerseys and products from Nestle Omega Plus and be in the running for prizes for the top three weekly achievers, as well as exciting lucky draw prizes.

“Setting mini-goals for yourself to achieve on a daily basis, no matter how small, can have long-term benefits to your health. With the support of a tracking app such as BookDoc on your phone or fitness device, you can easily track your daily progress to ensure you achieve your fitness goals,” she added.

“In addition, we also encourage Malaysians to choose heart-healthy meals to manage their cholesterol levels. This includes drinking two servings of Nestle Omega Plus daily,” said Lam.

Nestle states that as part of cholesterol management in heart health care, consuming two servings of Nestle Omega Plus daily, which contains ActiCol®, 1.2g plant sterol, is proven effective to lower cholesterol by reducing cholesterol absorption in the body.

Nestle is inviting the public to participate in Walk A Million Miles 2021 by downloading the BookDoc mobile application to start tracking their steps.

For more information on Walk A Million Miles 2021 and Nestle Omega Plus, visit www.nestle.com.my or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Nestle.Malaysia

Ends