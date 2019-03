PEOPLEXPERIENCE, the digital marketing consultancy arm of People ‘n Rich-H Group of Companies, has been officially launched with the appointment of Karan Tyagi as its CEO, and Naveen Thomas as director, Digital and Analytics.

People ‘n Rich Holdings’ group managing director Allan Khoo said the setting up of the new entity was timely as it provides a forward momentum in advancing the specific digital needs of clients.

As its name suggests, PeoplExperience aims to set itself apart by optimizing the effective use of data and technology as a means to assisting marketers enhance the consumer experience journey.

“Even with a superior product or brand, you can’t win in today’s ever-evolving, technology-enabled marketplace if you fail to provide a seamless and rewarding consumer experience,” said Tyagi.

Tyagi, whose last posting was as general manager of Carat Malaysia, has spent 14 years in the media and advertising industry managing a diverse range of client accounts including FMCGs, retail, property, alcoholic beverages, financial services, telecommunications, and hotels.

Elaborating on the agency’s operating model, Tyagi said it was envisioned as a boutique digital agency designed to ‘keep things simple’ and focus on providing qualitative value to clients.

“Our consultative approach is directed to drive conversations on business solutions rather than on digital execution only. We’re determined to deliver on our promise – business results, not merely reach and clicks.”

In his role as director, Digital and Analytics, Thomas’ mandate is to oversee the firm’s performance and analytics offering. He worked with Dentsu Aegis Network for eight years with industry experience in banking and finance, travel, automotive and e-commerce.

“Automation and data integration practices are key to meeting the demands of today’s dynamic and fast-paced businesses. Combined with our firm’s lean structure and agility, our goal is to be consistently results-oriented, responsive to client needs, and adaptive to emerging market trends or technologies, focusing on client partnerships.”