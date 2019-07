CARLSBERG’s new look hits the streets this July. Beer lovers can look forward to “Probably The Best Beer In The World” which now comes with practical betterments to deliver an even better beer enjoyment experience!

Carlsberg’s refreshed Danish inspired brand identity, which balances simplicity with contemporary design, is applied across all its products, packaging, communications and visibility to deliver a better experience for all beer lovers.

The brand’s new look and feel is most visible on its packaging, coupled with practical improvements, that sees a new fresh cap on Carlsberg bottles, the same great brew served in premium-looking stem glasses, and cans that come in Easy-to-Open packs.

These “betterments” are a result of Carlsberg’s efforts and belief in constant improvement and refinement in progressive pursuit of better beer. Probably The Best Beer in the World just keeps getting better!

Carlsberg Malaysia’s managing director Ted Akiskalos said the introduction of a new look and feel for Carlsberg represents the company’s ongoing commitment to create a better product.

“At Carlsberg, we care about how our beer is made and enjoyed, a constant ‘pursuit of better’ inspired by our founder J.C. Jacobsen throughout our history of more than 170 years. From our yeast and barley to our packaging and glassware, we believe it must always be possible to do things better.

“Loyal Carlsberg drinkers can be rest assured that while the brand looks modern and new, our beer is still brewed with the same natural ingredients and same attention to quality that gives Carlsberg that same great taste. Carlsberg just keeps getting better with its new look, but same great brew!” added Akiskalos.

Carlsberg is also out to reward its fans with a nationwide consumer promotion from July to September, giving them the opportunity to win the chance to become Probably The Best Beer Master!

Not only are winners entitled to an all-expenses-paid trip to the Carlsberg Malaysia’s brewery, they also get to bring along a friend and go through an informative Art of Beer sessiontowards being Probably The Best Beer Master that comes with a certificate upon completion. Best of all, winners get to enjoy one year’s supply of free Carlsberg.

For Carlsberg bottles enjoyed at restaurants and coffeeshops, simply check the underside of the bottle cap for a chance to win the grand prize to be Probably The Best Beer Master. Consumers can also collect 24 bottle caps to get a limited-edition Carlsberg T-shirt, or 12 bottle caps to get one 320ml Carlsberg can. This promotion is on from July 1 to 31, 2019, in Peninsular Malaysia and August 1 to 31, 2019 in Sabah and Sarawak.

Between Aug 1 to 31, 2019,Carlsberg drinkers enjoying draught and bottled beer at participating bars, pubs and bistros will get gift cards for a chance to be Probably The Best Beer Master. They can also get a limited-edition Carlsberg T-shirt which comes in two collectible designs for every 10 gift cards collected. Meanwhile, every purchase of two bottles or cans of Carlsberg at convenience stores between Aug 1 to Sept 30, 2019 will also give consumers a chance to win simply by snapping and sending their receipt as a proof of purchase.