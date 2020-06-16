Next generation Taiwanese smart innovation

Championing the growth of Taiwan’s smart transportation industry while adapting to post-pandemic social distancing norms, Taiwan Excellence will provide international audiences a first look at innovative smart transportation products during its upcoming Taiwan Excellence Virtual Digital Navigation and Smart Transportation Press Conference on Jun 30.

Directly following the press conference, Taiwan Excellence will also launch its 24/7 Online Exhibition Center for Smart Transportation to display 55 products from 27 award-winning Taiwanese companies in an industrial loft-style pavilion.

The global smart transportation market is accelerating at a breakneck speed and is expected to reach US$149.2 billion by 2023, according to Markets and Markets research firm. For Taiwanese companies entering the smart transportation sector, the road ahead is paved with opportunities.

In recent years, several innovative smart transportation applications including the ETC System, electric scooter battery exchange stations and electric vehicle charging stations, and many successful products from Taiwan companies have been embraced by the international market.

Hosted by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) President and CEO Walter Yeh, Taiwan Excellence’s virtual smart transportation press conference will highlight award-winning products from Noodoe, EverFocus, Acer ITS Inc., and Hua-Jie.

Exemplifying the best of Taiwan’s smart transportation industry, these products are driving trends that combine information communication, electronic components and smart transportation technologies. The press conference will feature:

Noodoe EV OS

With the goal of empowering clients to enjoy the perfect charging experience, Noodoe EV OS serves as the “brain” for overseeing all electric car charging stations by automating vital operations. It provides automated equipment diagnosis and operational analysis to ensure the optimal operation of each charging station. Additionally, the management team can receive deep-level operation analysis of the entire charging station.

EverFocus Mobile DVR

Winner of the 2020 Taiwan Excellence Awards, the EverFocus Mobile DVR device applies internet-based surveillance technology for the transportation sector and comes with AI and high-speed processing capacity, and an elegant, streamlined heat-conducting design. Its sturdy frame is MIL-STD-810G certified, making it an ideal solution for the management of trains, railways and car fleets.

Acer ITS Smart Parking Meter System

Targeting the private vehicle parking requirements for roadside and off-street parking, this Acer ITS’ smart parking meter system integrates electronic receipts, vehicle detection, license plate recognition and parking applications to provide car owners, parking lot proprietors and local governments with smart, cloud-based and high-efficiency parking services. With installations in Taipei, Tainan and Kaohsiung Software Parks, it is the first roadside parking management solution in Taiwan that combines automatic vehicle detection, license plate recognition and cloud management platform.

Hua-Jie 6C-Series Quiet Switch

Hua-Jie’s recent innovations in the development and manufacturing of thin-type switches led to its award-winning 6C-Series Quiet Switch, primarily used in silencing steering wheel buttons as part of the car industry chain. Two industry-leading car companies, ISUZU and Honda, have finished their testing of the 6C-Series Quiet Switch and are ready for batched trial productions.

To secure a “front row seat” at the virtual press conference, buyers and the media from around the world are invited to register in advance for Jun 30 event that will take place in 4pm Malaysian time at https://sites.google.com/taitra.org.tw/2020twtranscon