NILOFA Flavoured Milk is now available exclusively at all 7-Eleven stores in Peninsular Malaysia. Using premium fresh milk from Australia and natural ingredients to promote a healthy lifestyle, the ready-to-drink fruit-flavoured beverage not only comes with high nutritional value having no added preservatives or artificial colourings behind its vibrant packaging, but tastes delicious too.

This halal-certified milk beverage comes in two Malaysian-favourite tropical fruit flavours – Banana and Durian - and can be consumed just how you like it best, whether cold or warm.

Priced attractively at only RM5.50 per pouch of Banana Flavoured Milk (200ml) and Durian Flavoured Milk (175ml) at the nation’s largest convenience store chain, don’t wait to indulge in all the fruity goodness NILOFA Flavoured Milk has to offer!

For more information on the NILOFA Flavoured Milk, visit 7-Eleven Malaysia’s official social media pages at 7ElevenMalaysia.