No better time to visit Taiwan!

THE Taiwan Tourism Bureau has designated 2019 as the “Taiwan Small Town Ramble” year.

With the objective of introducing the wonders of Taiwan to the world, the campaign seeks to promote the country’s unique folk customs and ecological attractions, through industry integration, product packaging, publicity and marketing efforts.

According to Taiwan Tourism Bureau Kuala Lumpur Office, there are over 526,000 Malaysian tourists who visited Taiwan in 2018, the highest number compared to other Southeast Asian countries in the same time period.

For this campaign, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau is also working with social influencers - Taiwanese YouTuber “Fu Love” and popular Malaysian TV host “J-Mie”.

There are a total of 10 videos for the “Taiwan Small Town, Big Fun” campaign, filmed in five selected small towns, including Hengchun in Pingtong District, Chishang in Taitung District, Ruisui in Hualian District, Ruifang in New Taipei City, and Beitou in Taipei City. Each small town will have two videos, introducing local destinations, activities and food.

Under the “Taiwan Small Town, Big Fun” campaign, a partnership has been initiated with Taiwan’s EVA Air and some well known Malaysian travel agencies, to create a series of travel packages which gives tourists a chance to experience the hospitality of Taiwan.

The “Taiwan Small Town, Big Fun” travel packages includes interesting and unique small towns such as Beitou, Dadaocheng, Yilan, Sanyi, Yuanli, Fenglin, Ruifang, Lugang and Nanzhuang.

The participating travel agencies are ABC Holidays, Airlink Travel & Tour, Eden Tours & Travel, Future Travel & Tours, Ibanika Tours & Travel, Love Holiday, Malaysian Harmony Tour & Travel, and Waikiki Travel & Tours.

Those who buy travel packages during the travel fair, will receive a free gift and stainless steel vacuum bottle from the Taiwan Tourism Bureau.

More information on the travel fair is available on the Taiwan Tourism Bureau Kuala Lumpur Office’s Facebook page.