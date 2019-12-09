Not just another Daikin badminton tournament

FOR the fourth year running, Daikin Malaysia has successfully partnered with former Malaysian doubles shuttler, Chan Chong Ming and his partners from Pioneer Sports Management in organising the Daikin International Badminton Championship 2019.

From Nov 26 to 29, youths of all ages participated in the tournament at Sunsuria Badminton Court. This year, the parents of participants were allowed to participate with their children.

Daikin brand ambassadors Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying, who are the 2016 Badminton Olympic silver medallists for mixed doubles, also made a special appearance at the event.

Daikin Malaysia and Pioneer Sports Management also jointly donated RM5,000 each to three homes, namely Hiichiikok Foundation Children Home, Rumah Safiyyah and Lighthouse Children Welfare Home.

According to Lawrence Song, general manager of Daikin Malaysia Sales & Service Sdn Bhd, the donation to the three children homes is hoped to “cultivate a sporting culture within them and also highlight the importance of living a healthy lifestyle through sporting activities.”

Also present at the event were Amirul Syahid Yaakop of Rumah Saffiyah, Francis Ryan of Lighthouse Children Welfare Home and Diana Ooi of Hiichiikok Foundation Children Home.