Not left behind

TRADITIONAL village and cultural experiences seeping with quaint nostalgia has been brought into the heart of the city at Berjaya Times Square Kuala (BTSKL).

Beyond it, the spirit of giving and compassion in the heart of BTSKL remains the same as previous years, and continues to be displayed this year.

In conjunction with the Hari Raya celebration, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur management visited the children at Rumah Kasih Harmoni to spread some festive cheer by providing them with basic essential supplies and festive goodies on May 4.

As part of BTSKL’s corporate values, deliberate initiative and thought was taken in providing the home with food supplies in the form of Raya cookies, kitchen and household essentials.