THE Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Welfare Foundation presented a cheque amounting to RM25,000 to Persatuan STAND under the foundation’s FY2018 International Social Welfare Grant outside of Japan.

Launched in 2010, the international grant programme offers grants to support non-profit organisations engaging in social welfare activities in developing countries and regions. The grants are awarded based on recommendations solicited from local representatives of Japanese companies based in India or the ASEAN member states — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Berjaya Sompo Insurance, the Malaysian operating entity which is a part of Sompo Holdings (Asia) Pte. Ltd, recommended STAND to be one of the recipients of the grant for their outstanding work in providing training and employment opportunities to young adults with special needs in the food production business.

Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications for Berjaya Sompo, Mawarni Adam, said the company was taken by how STAND is offering that accessibility to an extended segment of the community who may not have the chance to learn to earn a living for themselves, if not for such opportunities. She said that was one of the reasons Berjaya Sompo proposed STAND to become a recipient of the grant.

The foundation’s secretary-general Masahiro Sawa said this is the seventh year running where the foundation has granted a portion of its international grant programme for Malaysia.

He also added that there has been a great number of social welfare initiatives in the ASEAN region and the foundation is looking forward to supporting more of such efforts in the coming years.

Sawa presented the RM25,000 mock cheque to the founder of STAND Lee Hock Cheng. In his acceptance speech, Lee reiterated the organisation’s aim to enable its special-skilled staff to acquire the necessary life skills to earn a living as an employee, and in turn, restore their self-worth, dignity and recognition of their potential in contributing to society.

However, after working with the group for a few years in baking pies and quiches, he felt that it was the right time to take this group of young people into the next phase, and enhance their skillset to include social skills such as interacting and engaging with customers.

STAND then devised a plan to extend its pie production operations, to include running a small café. This prompted the founder to put in a request to the foundation for a grant.

The organisation began its work with young people with special needs since 2011, by packing drinking straws and take-away sauce and serviette packs for some local corporate companies. The budding social enterprise aims to grow their outfit into a viable business that will produce high- quality quiches and pies for schools, food production houses, as well as via its own cafe.