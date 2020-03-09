Nurturing the next generation of skilled workforce

DAIKIN MALAYSIA (DAMA) recently held the graduation ceremony for its first batch of Industrial Automation SKM Level 3 TVET apprentices from its National Dual Training System (SLDN) programme.

Daikin aims to nurture the next generation of skilled workers, while making unique contributions to local communities and the HVAC industry ecosystem as a whole.

In March 2018, Daikin Malaysia recruited the first batch of SLDN apprentices who had just completed their SPM for a 24-month work-and-study Daikin-SLDN programme, where the apprentices went through four months of classroom training and 20 months of on the job training (OJT) in Daikin factories. The programme equipped the apprentices with mechanical, electrical and electronics fundamentals, coupled with industrial hands-on working experience.

Throughout the apprenticeship with Daikin, apprentices were paid minimum wages, along with other employment benefits such as EPF, SOSCO, overtime and shift allowances, medical benefits, insurance, etc. During the graduation ceremony, each apprentice was also rewarded with a completion incentive as a token of encouragement.

On top of that, Daikin does not bond the apprentices. Nevertheless, 14 out of the 16 graduates chose to continue to work with Daikin Malaysia as permanent employees, while the other two chose to pursue further studies.

Present at the graduation ceremony were Daikin Malaysia Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Ooi Cheng Suan, DAMA Group Manufacturing group general manager Tan Yong Cheem, Asia Emerging District (AED) regional general manager Fang Yuan, AED head of regional human resources Angeline Lee Yee Yen, Daikin Academy Head of AE Yeow Tee Siong and DAMA head of department (human resources) Chandrasegaran Jayaramalingam.

Daikin Malaysia recruited its second batch of SLDN apprentices in 2019, and will be recruiting its third batch in 2020.