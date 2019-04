THE One Academy recently organised a workshop for its Diploma in Illustration students, as part of the institution’s unique teaching method, where international creative professionals are invited to impart their valuable insights to the students.

During the recent one-day workshop with Jan Urschel, a concept designer and illustrator from Germany, the students gained hands-on experience in designing concept art under his guidance.

Urschel also conducted a tutorial and demonstrated the work-flow process for concept art using the 3D software blender.

“Be true to yourself and it will show in your art. Don’t compare yourself to others. At the end of the day, what matters most is (that) you are happy with the work, you are doing. You are your own journey,” Urschel told the workshop participants.

During the workshop session, Urschel explained the work-scope of a concept designer, from pre-production, production, post-production, marketing, and the need for idea generation, iteration, refinement and presentation.

Urschel has worked on various Hollywood films such as Captain Marvel and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, slated to be released next year, Ghost in the Shell, Star Wars: Rogue One and video games such as Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, Halo Wars 2 and Star Citizen.

Previously, Urschel worked at Lucasfilm and Ubisoft Singapore before becoming an independent concept designer. He now resides in Singapore and is the Creative Director of Hendrix Design.