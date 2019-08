OCBC Cycle Kuala Lumpur returns for the fifth consecutive year on Nov 24, and with a new category to boot.

Anyone above the age of 18 may register to participate through ocbccyclekl.com. About 1,500 people have already signed up following the soft launch of what remains the only mass cycling event on closed roads in the usually traffic-heavy city centre.

The much-anticipated event aims to attract 2,000 participants and will, for the first time, feature a 21km option. Previously, OCBC Cycle KL only had a 42km option.

The event will continue to feature prizes for four bicycle types – mountain, road, foldies and fat bikes – for both men and women.

Speaking at the launch of the registration exercise on Aug 6, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the event has been a boon to many new and amateur cyclists as it complements the role of the equally-popular OCBC KL Car Free Morning, which is designed for leisure cyclists and other sporting enthusiasts.

“It is good to have a platform for budding cycling enthusiasts to take part in a healthy sport like this and push themselves a little harder right in the heart of the city. I am particularly pleased with the introduction of the shorter single-loop 21km ride, which makes the event even more accessible.

“My ministry is pleased to once again support this well-received mass participation cycling initiative and would like to thank OCBC Bank for once again being the force behind it and for continuing to make it possible for our cycling community to thrive here in KL,” he said.

Also present at the launch event were Datuk Prof. Naim Mohamad, Implementation Committee chairman of OCBC Cycle KL 2019, CEO of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd Datuk Ong Eng Bin and CEO of OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd Tuan Syed Abdull Aziz Syed Kechik.

“Anyone who wishes to participate in the new 21km category and the more challenging 42km ride should sign up now in order to enjoy the early bird participation rates. We are working with the relevant authorities to ensure the route provides an even better experience than ever before,” Naim said.

Elaborating on the thinking behind OCBC Cycle KL, Ong said the event continues to draw from OCBC’s experience as title sponsor of the highly popular OCBC Cycle Malaysia since 2011, the introduction of OCBC KL Car Free Morning in 2014 and OCBC Cycle KL 2015.

“We are also excited about the conscious move to make OCBC Cycle KL even more environmentally friendly and sustainable. This means less use of plastics and greater respect for the preservation of our surroundings. This is an ongoing part of the bank’s agenda not just for OCBC Cycle KL but everything we do,” he said.

All the rides will flag off from Dataran Merdeka and take participants through the streets and iconic landmarks of Kuala Lumpur.

OCBC Cycle KL 2019 will also bring together the various players involved in cycling, supplies, sports clothing, bicycles, bicycle equipment and tools, among others, in what will culminate in the Sunday ride. Following last year’s success, there will be a Bike Fest at Quill City Mall on Nov 22 to 23 in conjunction with the OCBC Cycle KL 2019 race pack collection.