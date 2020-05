WAWASAN Open University (WOU) will continue with a fully online delivery for its Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode of study until the end of June, even if the movement control order (MCO) is lifted.

The institution of higher learning has prided itself with taking the initiative to advocate for digitalisation amid its distance learning modules. Following this, WOU will not be having face-to-face lectures or tutorials during this period to ensure the well-being of its students.

Vice chancellor and its chief executive Prof Lily Chan elaborated that WOU will make use of its established ODL virtual learning platforms, student support facilities, and other online conveniences to facilitate the teaching and learning of its students without compromising on quality.

She stated that WOU’s ODL mode was well positioned to reduce the stress and anxiety of the students about their studies during these uncertain times.

Interested students can call the WOU toll-free careline at 1-300-888-968 for enquiries regarding enrolment for the upcoming May and July 2020 intakes, or if they want to pursue micro-credentials.