OREO has introduced its latest product variant to the Malaysian market - the creamy crunchy Oreo Chocolate Coated.

The Oreo Chocolate Coated is a collaboration between Mondelez international’s two favourite brands, Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk.

The iconic crunchy Oreo cookie is coated with the smooth and creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, creating a creamy and crunchy texture, which makes for an indulgent eating experience.

Oreo Chocolate Coated also brings forth an all new twist to the iconic “Twist, Lick, Dunk” eating ritual. With the Oreo cookie being coated in Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate, a new eating ritual “Lick it, Crunch it” has been introduced to chocolate lovers.

“We wanted to create a product that breaks free from the conventional mood of our other product variations while still ensuring that it is something our consumers would turn to whenever they feel in need of a snack,“ said Biscuits and Snacks Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand’s senior marketing manager Simon Crowther, at the launch event.

He added that as a brand that prides itself on its “playfulness” factor, the introduction of the Oreo Chocolate Coated will inspire customers to stay playful in their ways of coming up with more creative and fun ways of indulging in the new product.

This lates product variant was first launched in South Africa, the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and India where it proved to be a hit with consumers. Malaysia is the first country to host the media launch for the product in the Southeast Asian market.

The new Oreo Chocolate Coated is now available in chocolate aisles and checkout counters, retailing nationwide at RM2.70.