OSK Holdings Berhad has entered into an agreement with Hilton, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s hospitality journey.

With this partnership, Hilton announced the upcoming entry of its DoubleTree by Hilton brand in Damai Laut through a conversion of the existing Swiss-Garden Beach Resort Damai Laut.

Set to open in 2020, the resort will be rebranded as DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, the first DoubleTree by Hilton in the state of Perak. The resort will offer 291 guest rooms with a mix of garden and sea views and feature five dining outlets including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and a beach restaurant.

Guests traveling for leisure can enjoy a mini waterpark and an 18-hole golf course located at the resort, which will also feature meetings and events facilities including a 1,860 square meter event space and an 885 square meter ballroom.

In the meantime, the resort will continue operating as normal while improvement works to the guestrooms and public spaces are being carried out in stages across the resort.

Group managing director of OSK Holdings Berhad Ong Ju Yan, said Hilton has long been recognised as a leading player in the travel and tourism industry, with their unwavering commitment to innovation and collaboration.

“we are delighted to be partnering with them as we are confident they will drive performance for the property. We look forward to working closely with them to bring the DoubleTree by Hilton brand into Damai Laut for the first time, and setting new benchmarks of service excellence with the iconic Hilton brand,” said Ong.