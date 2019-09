OPEN University Malaysia (OUM) is now one of 101 “Fabulous Global Education Institutions”.

The university was conferred the award at the Eight World Education Congress for its contributions to lifelong learning in Malaysia and abroad.

OUM’s president and vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mansor Fadzil, received the award during the awards presentation ceremony at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai, India, on July 4.

The World Education Congress Global Awards handed out three awards this year - 101 Fabulous Global Education Institutions, 251 Global Education Leaders, and Education Leadership Award.

The panel which made the selection comprised of corporate professionals, researchers and education experts. The award recipients were evaluated based on their strategic perspective, future orientation, track record, integrity and ability for sustainable education.

The other award recipients from Malaysia were Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris in the same category, OUM’s Endowed Chair in e-Learning Prof Dr Ruzhan M Idrus for the 251 Global Education Leaders category, and Education director-general, Datuk Dr Amin Senin received the Education Leadership Award.

With the theme “Reorienting Education for a Sustainable Future”, the congress showcased 38 speakers from India, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Bhutan, South Africa, Denmark, United States and the United Kingdom.