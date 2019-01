CARLSBERG’s “Prosperity Begins With A POP!” nationwide promotion has livened up the Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities, rewarding more than 3,000 consumers nationwide for their love and support of Carlsberg and Carlsberg Smooth Draught.

It was a prosperous start to the New Year for these lucky beer lovers who participated in the campaign which runs untill Feb 17, 2019.

Malaysian beer lovers were seen walking away with big smiles having won prizes including free groceries worth up to RM800, electronic mahjong tables, mahjong sets, cash ang pows, beer vouchers and merchandise.

Back by popular demand for the third consecutive year, Carlsberg’s “Probably The Best CNY Shopping Experience – You Shop, Carlsberg Pays” saw thousands of shoppers at supermarkets and hypermarkets walking home with shopping carts fully paid by Carlsberg and other fabulous prizes!

Those who purchase RM200 worth of Carlsberg Malaysia’s products will qualify to participate. More than 600 lucky consumers across Malaysia have also uncovered lucky bottle caps when enjoying Carlsberg and Carlsberg Smooth Draught big bottles at coffee shops and food courts.

“It was one of the casual nights where my friends and I decided to enjoy beers at our favourite food court in Ipoh. Who’d knew that enjoying Carlsberg can be so rewarding!” said 34-year old F&B worker Leong Ching Hoo, one of the grand prize winners of an electronic mahjong table.

Ng Chin Huat from Cheras was happy to show the beautiful green mahjong set which he intends to play with his siblings this CNY.

While Kuchingite Voon Jee Kiun was all smiles when he discovered the lucky card inside the deck of playing cards. Check your decks when enjoying Carlsberg or Carlsberg Smooth Draught at bars, pubs and bistros!

Carlsberg also collaborated with renowned Feng Shui consultant Dato’ Joey Yap as he unveiled his predictions for the 12 Chinese Zodiac signs in relation to the elements of Prosperity, Happiness, Wealth and Good Luck. Check your forecast for 2019 on CarlsbergMY’s Facebook page for the forecast videos!