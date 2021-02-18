Over 7,000 students benefit from financial literacy programme

AS part of its continuous efforts to enhance financial literacy especially among the younger generation in Malaysia, Maybank’s Cashville Kidz has successfully reached out to over 7,000 students and some 100 educators from 21 schools across the country in 2020. In a year that was mainly impacted by the pandemic, the programme remained focused on increasing the level of financial literacy to nearly 40%, and surpassing its initial target of engaging 4,000 students.

To reinforce the importance of financial literacy among students, Maybank once again held its Financial Education Excellence Awards this year to appreciate educators and students who have displayed dedication and extraordinary efforts in promoting and championing it in the country. In its second edition, the awards programme also aims to further create awareness about the importance of financial literacy amongst Malaysians – in line with the National Strategy for Financial Literacy 2019-2023.

The winners of the three categories of awards were:

-> Best School Award – Sekolah Kebangsaan Kerubong, Melaka

-> Best Educator Award – Cikgu Mohd Hafiz Mungin from Sekolah Kebangsaan Jalan U3, Subang Perdana, Selangor

-> Best Student Award – Siti Farzana Afrina Hasnol from Sekolah Kebangsaan King George V, Negeri Sembilan