Over RM250,000 in prizes up for grabs

MR. D.I.Y., Malaysia’s favourite home improvement retailer, is marking its 15th anniversary with an exciting new contest, dubbed ‘MR DIY x MyDebit Je’, coupled with a host of promotions and discounts, all designed to give customers the opportunity to save big and win big with every purchase.

The contest, a collaboration with Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) is simple – customers need only make a minimum purchase of RM30 in a single receipt with a MyDebit ATM card at any MR. D.I.Y., MR. TOY or MR. DOLLAR store, scan a QR code to open a simple questionnaire, and fill in their details.

Three hundred and fifty shoppers stand to win exciting prizes worth over RM250,000, including a Grand Prize of a Honda HR-V 1.8L E, and three First Prizes consisting of a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle each.

The contest runs from now until Dec 31.

To make the celebrations even more rewarding for all shoppers, the retailer is also offering customers discounts of up to 20% (in West Malaysia) and 25% (in East Malaysia) on 29 selected products at selected MR. D.I.Y. stores during its Year End Sale in November and December.