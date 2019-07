IT’S rewards season once more for Watsons members with the Switch.Save.Travel with AirAsia contest campaign.

Starting from now untill July 31, 2019, ten lucky Watsons shoppers will get an opportunity to go on a dream three days/two nights holiday destination to Bali, Busan, Chiang Mai, Gold Coast, Jeju, Krabi, Lombok, Melbourne, Phuket & Seoul, inclusive of return flights and hotel stays for two when they enter the contest.

To enter, a Watsons member just needs to make a minimum purchase of RM50 on a Watsons brand product, where Elite members will have the advantage of five entries. However, if you are not an Elite member, to get more chances of winning, just buy any participating Watsons brand product (Collagen by Watsons, Hair System by Watsons, Naturals by Watsons, Nutrabliss by Watsons, Target Pro by Watsons and Dermaction Plus by Watsons) to be eligible for two entries.

All entries must be submitted to https://www.watsons.com.my/promo-ssw by Aug 7, 2019.

During this campaign, Watsons members will also get special discount of 5% on AirAsia Go when they book any hotel room stays with a special promo code: WATSONSSSW. Bookings are valid for the travel period between July 4 to Dec 31, 2019.

The Switch and Save with Watsons Brand campaign launched in 2016, encourages Watsons VIP members and Watsons customers to switch to great quality with better savings by purchasing Watsons branded products.

An extensive research and development programme and stringent quality process goes into each Watsons branded item to create products that are safe and effective in meeting Watsons customers’ needs.

From personal care items, beauty essentials, and healthcare – Asia’s leading health and beauty retailer provides customers the choice to save without compromising on quality.