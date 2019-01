PANASONIC Malaysia recently launched the Panasonic Big Cubie Oven, a new 30L Superheated Steam Convection Oven designed to revolutionise home cooking and healthy eating.

Model, NU-SC300BMPQ, RRP: RM2,799 is a new addition to the extensive lineup of Panasonic Cooking products category.

Panasonic Cooking, comprises of kitchen appliances used for all stages of food preparation, which is an important part of the lives of Malaysians.

Being the market leader in the Kitchen Appliances industry, Panasonic is proud to be the only brand that boasts the widest range of cooking appliances to suit every kitchen need and all levels of expertise. With the extensive range of Panasonic smart kitchen companion, cooking and enjoying healthy yet tasty meals with families has never been easier.

In line with Panasonic Cooking’s tagline Healthy Everyday, Panasonic is proud to bring a new, smart and healthy innovation to modern kitchens, enabling families to cook and enjoy fresh, healthy home-prepared food every day. Known as the Panasonic Big Cubie Oven, this upgraded version from its popular original has inherited the similar design of the Cubie family, hence the new name.

Equipped with top notch technologies and enhanced features, this new addition aims to offer a quick-and-easy cooking solution for Malaysians who want healthy and delicious meals on-the-go.

Some of the key features of the Big Cubie Oven includes superheated steam technology, which exceeds 100℃, does not turn into water droplets in the air quickly, and is invisible (nano size) whereas normal steam becomes fine water droplets in the air, and can be seen. The high heat energy also reduces cooking time.

The appliance also allows for various cooking methods with a focus on steam, stew, healthy fry, grill, bake and fermentation. Its enhanced steam function and convection heating technology allows for up to 30 pre-programmed menus and five cleaning modes for healthy, easy and delicious meal preparation and hygienic upkeep at all times.

The Big Cubie Oven also has a large capacity of 30L to cook more at one go

Managing Director of Panasonic Malaysia Cheng Chee Chung said Panasonic will continue to innovate and introduce new products that cater to different individual styles.

“We want to complement the fast-paced lifestyles of Malaysians by providing innovative kitchen appliances and all-round solutions.

“Helping our customers to lead healthier lifestyles with our innovations is very important to us. The new Big Cubie Oven represents a shift in the way we think about healthy cooking and eating. We want to give our customers great tasting home cooked food that makes choosing healthier options easy,” added Cheng.