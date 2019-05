PAVILION REIT Malls is gearing up for the festive season with exciting activities, promotions and shopping deals.

With the theme “The Beauty of Raya”, the festival promotion was officially launched by Pavilion REIT’s CEO Datuk Philip Ho.

“This Hari Raya, we are inspired by the ketupat. Though simple, it is a staple of many Malaysian meals and graces every Hari Raya spread.

“It is a symbol of our unity, an icon of Malay tradition and the spirit of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. This is why the ketupat is a beautiful representation of ‘The Beauty Of Raya’, which is all about inclusiveness, coming together to share and celebrate Hari Raya together, regardless of race, religion or nationality.”

At the event on May 9, 2019, Pavilion KL also launched “The Beauty of Raya” CSR initiative, a hallmark of all its festive campaigns.

In sharing the tradition of ketupat-weaving, shoppers and visitors are invited to learn the art and create their own decorative ketupat at the mall, or make them at home using materials of their choice.

With every ketupat that is woven and collected at Pavilion KL, the mall will donate RM1 to charity, with a target of 30,000 ketupats pledged for charity.

The launch of the Raya campaign was also graced by 100 children from Rumah Anak Yatim Shifa, Rumah Permata Hatiku and Cahaya Kasih Bestari.

The children from the homes received duit raya and Pavilion KL Ramadan packs from the senior management of the mall and the VIP guests who were present at the launch.

As part of its ongoing CSR initiative, over a 1,000 Ramadan packs will be distributed during the campaign by Pavilion REIT Malls.