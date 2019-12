Now, you can pay your zakat obligation to Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS) online via the GoPayz app and web. GoPayz, a universal e-wallet developed by U Mobile is the first e-wallet in Malaysia to offer the service to GoPayz customers.

Beginning Dec 18, zakat obligation such as Zakat Pendapatan, Zakat Perniagaan, Zakat Simpanan, Zakat Saham, Zakat KWSP, Zakat Emas, Zakat Perak, Qadha Zakat, Zakat Fitrah and Zakat Harta (lump sum payment), can be easily paid via the app or web.

According to U Mobile Group’s Group CEO Wong Heang Tuck, the provision of zakat fulfilment is in line with GoPayz’s goal to be more than just an e-wallet but also a platform that provides its customers with accessible digital financial and lifestyle services.

“GoPayz is committed to continue expanding its digital services to bring unlimited convenience and access to all its customers. This is just the first phase and we will be looking at introducing more Islamic services, which will benefit the community, providing them greater access to opportunities,” said Wong during the launch event at Berjaya Times Square Hotel.

LZS Chief Executive Officer Saipolyazan Mat Yusop said: “As per an enactment in Selangor, anyone who works or lives in Selangor must pay zakat to the state. Through the platform, I hope that zakat collection will increase because the more we collect, the more people we can help.”

The service is currently available on GoPayz. Download the app at http://bit.ly/GoPayz. - by S. Tamarai Chelvi