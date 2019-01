PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) has launched the new Petronas Primax 95 with Pro-Drive, which significantly reduces friction and cleans the engine to deliver a smoother, more responsive and efficient drive.

The world’s first “Dual Friction Modifier” in the new fuel helps reduce friction by 20 percent as compared to the previous “single friction modifier”, allowing engines to run smoother and be more responsive.

While the “Double Detergent” serves to boost the fuel’s cleaning agent to eliminate up to 99 percent carbon deposits to ensure a cleaner engine and better fuel efficiency while the “Anti-Corrosion” chemistry gives engines better protection for superior engine performance.

The launch was officiated by Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in the presence of PDB’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin.

Saifuddin commended PDB for investing resources and developing new solutions to raise the bar and introduce better products into the market.

“There is nothing better than healthy competition between industry players because at the end of the day, the customers win with quality products to meet their demands,” he said.

Meanwhile, Syed Zainal said the new Primax 95 with Pro-Drive was formulated to meet the requirements of consumers based on feedback from surveys, where users asked for a smoother drive, responsive engine performance and cleaner engine with better fuel efficiency.

The new fuel was put to a blind test with over 200 popular local and international made vehicles and the results were over 70 percent of the participants, indicated that the new fuel performed better than their current fuel in terms of smoothness, responsiveness and efficiency.

“We are adopting a customer-obsessed mindset in this journey and there will be more innovative and value-added offerings awaiting our customers,” said Syed Zainal.

PDB has also introduced its new “Kedai Mesra” with enhanced offerings, including Food and Beverage, complementing the signature Morning@Mesra.

More than 100 PETRONAS stations in the Klang Valley are already “Setel”- enabled, with South East Asia’s first e-payment app, that allows drivers to purchase fuel from the comfort of their vehicles.

Meanwhile, ROVR trucks, an innovative mobile fuel delivery service will be roving the streets to provide fleet customers with a new re-fueling experience.