PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) was ranked 1st in the Excellence Award category for Overall Corporate Governance and Performance by the Minority Shareholder Watch Group (MSWG).

The recognition was the most prestigious award at the MSWG-ASEAN Corporate Governance Recognition 2018 Award held recently at The Majestic Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

At the same event, PDB was also recognised as 1st in the Industry Excellence Award under the Consumer Products & Services category and 2nd in the Excellence Award for Corporate Governance Disclosure.

The Award aims to commend public listed companies that have achieved excellence in corporate governance best practices based on the ASEAN CG Scorecard assessment.

PDB’s managing director and CEO Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Syed M Tahir said, “The recognition by MSWG strongly reflects PDB’s commitment in upholding the highest standard of corporate governance. Coupled with our strategic marketing promotions, we are committed to continuously creating more value for our shareholders.”

Earlier in July, at the Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2019 organised by Marketing magazine, PDB also bagged two Gold Awards for its Mesra Loyalty Programme in terms of Best Use of Integrated Media and Best Card-Based Loyalty Programme, in addition to a Silver Award for Best Partnership in a Loyalty Programme.

The Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2019 is the only event in the Asia Pacific region that focuses entirely on customer loyalty and engagement, where entries are sought from across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia & New Zealand.

“Being recognised as the best card-based loyalty programme with the best use of integrated media further reinforced that our Mesra loyalty programme is the best in the fuel retail industry – offering the highest loyalty points at three Mesra points per liter fueled as well as a myriad of redemption platforms ranging from lifestyle, travel, food and beverage to insurance,” said Syed Zainal.

Mesra card members also get to enjoy exclusive promotions such as the ongoing Mesra Bonanza Campaign, which offers over RM1.7 million in cash and over RM2 million worth of Mesra points for over 10,000 winners from April 2019 to Jan 31, 2020.