PROTECT yourself and stay safe in comfort and style with Sunway Malls Mask-On campaign, which will introduce four special-edition reusable fabric face masks for shoppers to redeem.

The protective face masks are made with 99.94% Anti-Bacterial Effectiveness antimicrobial fabric that is reusable, breathable and eco-friendly. The masks are certified by reputable inspection corporations for anti-bacterial and anti-odour effectiveness.

Each mask is fitted with adjustable ear-loops for different facial sizes and includes a filter slot for added protection.

The four masks will feature a special-edition custom print inspired by the different architectural shapes of Sunway Malls, and will be available in both adults and kids’ sizes.

Sunway Malls chief operating officer, Kevin Tan said: “Providing our shoppers with peace of mind and safety while shopping is our top priority as we want them to feel secure with us. We hope the Mask-On campaign will be a fun way for everyone to practice safe measures whilst ensuring that we all do our part to protect ourselves and others. It will also be a unique way for our shoppers to find out more about the stories behind Sunway Malls’ one-of-a-kind architectural designs while wearing the masks.”