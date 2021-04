Pepsi is once again breaking new boundaries and transforming the music experience in Malaysia by bringing fans the first-ever Augmented Reality (AR) Concert in Malaysia from now until May 16 – available exclusively for Pepsi fans. Featuring popular artiste Siti Nordiana as the main performer, the concert also features three passionate local talents – Aidil, Bell and Syafeek, who won the #PepsiBoldTalent audition challenge.

“At PepsiCo, music is a key way for us to connect with our fans, and we know that music lovers in Malaysia have been missing the concert experience for over a year due to the pandemic. So, we decided to bring them the first-ever Augmented Reality Concert in Malaysia – something that has never been done before in Malaysia yet it is very much in line with our bold personality and pioneering nature.

“In particular, we are drawing upon the bold taste of Pepsi Black and its spirit of challenging the norm by making this exclusive concert content only accessible to consumers of Pepsi Black Raspberry – our exciting new cola flavour offering a bold taste and no calories,” said Salman Butt, Senior Marketing Director APAC of PepsiCo.

For further information, visit Pepsi’s social media pages on Facebook: Pepsi Malaysia (MY) and Instagram: @pepsimy.