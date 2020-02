KK GROUP of Companies has appointed Shuib Sepahtu, a comedian, Hot FM DJ and the champion of “Maharaja Lawak” for the year 2011 and 2013 as the KK brand ambassador as he perfectly fits with the core vision of the KK Group of Companies, which provides a line of products and services to families.

For a start, Shuib will start his ambassadorship with KK Super Mart and gradually represent the rest of the business entities under the KK Group of Companies.

According to the founder and group executive chairman of KK Group of Companies, Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai, Shuib’s appointment will help strengthen the brand image. He said Shuib was chosen as he has an iconic image and is a person who is grateful and full of goodness.

“I am very excited to be the brand ambassador. I hope with the appointment I can ‘expand’ the brand name to more people,” said Shuib. He will be the brand ambassador for one year.

Shuib, who came to know Chai two to three years ago because of his honey products, made by Bee Factory which is available at KK Super Mart. Shuib said Chai is like a “father” figure to him, adding that he has learned a lot about business from Chai.

Shuib will be involved in the annual marketing activities of KK Group, which includes Corporate Social Responsibility events such as CSR KK Jom Kongsi Raya, iSuke Charity Run, and festival events such as the KK Music Carnival, promotions and products launch events.

His appointment was announced to the media at a press conference at Bawaigo Plus Cafe, Puchong on Feb 27.