Petronas ushers in the year of the ox with upbeat, animated, CNY Webfilm celebrating unity, courage, hope & resilience

PETRONAS welcomes 2021 with its fully animated Chinese New Year Webfilm, “Yi Qi” (一起), a tale that explores themes of unity, courage, hope and perseverance through the lives of a mythical town and its unique inhabitants, who are central characters in an iconic Chinese folklore.

Capturing the spirit of tenacity that the world needs today, “Yi Qi” (一起) was inspired by the traditional Chinese lion dance, where the dancers will always bounce back on their feet if they miss a step, because they have drum beats that constantly cheer them on.

“Yi Qi” (一起), which loosely translates to ‘rise together’, symbolises the courage, hope and resilience that we need to embody to persevere together as a nation, particularly in battling the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty.

The story unfolds in a mythical land where its occupants, the Dancing Lions, live harmoniously by moving and dancing to the beats of the drums in a bustling town. However, an unforeseen incident occurs, bringing everything to a halt. Initially frightened, the Dancing Lions eventually find the courage to create their own sound of life together, thus inspiring a new beat of hope.

PETRONAS Senior General Manager of Group Strategic Communications Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz said: “We hope that this Webfilm, which resonates with our festive theme of Joy, will remind all Malaysians to continue harnessing their courage in finding new beginnings and awakenings, amidst these difficult times.

“While the rhythm of our lives has changed significantly since the past year, we must not forget that within us lies a greater spirit that empowers us to create our own new beat as we adapt to the new normal. We hope that Malaysians can take heart from the film and continue to stand strong, despite the challenges.”

PETRONAS hopes that “Yi Qi” (一起) will continue to spread joy throughout the communities despite the absence of physical festivities due to the current movement restrictions in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Yi Qi” (一起) is available for viewing on PETRONAS’ official YouTube channel and Facebook page from 8 February 2021.